Motorcycle collision injures Iranian man on Thepprasit Road, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A car driven by a British national collided with a motorcycle opposite Rita Resort Residence on Thepprasit Road, injuring an Iranian man who was found lying on the central median, groaning in pain.

The victim sustained a laceration on his right elbow, swelling on his right wrist, and multiple abrasions on his body. The injured wrist was immobilized with a splint. The British national remained at the scene to provide a statement to the authorities.







According to the injured motorcyclist, he was driving straight when a Toyota Yaris, parked in front of a 7-Eleven, suddenly swerved to the right. This caused the motorcyclist to crash into the car and be thrown about five meters onto the central median. Fortunately, the motorcyclist’s head was unharmed.

Investigating officer Pol. Lt. Kittipong Thalaengkan stated that the severity of the injuries needs to be assessed before any charges can be filed against the involved parties. The Sawang Boriboon Foundation transported the injured motorcyclist to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for treatment. The British driver was brought to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.





































