Thai Royal Gazette confirms new cabinet under PM Anutin ahead of swearing-in

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Royal Gazette has officially published the Royal Command endorsing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s new cabinet.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed the 35-member cabinet as selected by Anutin, including seven deputy prime ministers, following his re-election for a second term.

The Bhumjaithai Party, whose leader Anutin also serves as Interior Minister, leads the coalition government and holds the majority of cabinet seats, with main coalition partner Pheu Thai Party commanding eight ministerial posts.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow all retain their portfolios.

The cabinet will take an oath before His Majesty ahead of a policy statement to Parliament, after which ministers will officially assume their duties. (PRD)



































