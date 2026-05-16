Pattaya Police solve violent Belgian tourist robbery case within five hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – A suspected street thief who allegedly targeted a Belgian tourist in Pattaya was tracked down and arrested by police in less than five hours after a dramatic bag-snatching incident left the victim injured, May 15. The robbery took place inside Soi Naklua 12, a popular tourist area in Pattaya, where the suspect — described as a heavyset man riding a red-and-gold Honda Wave 125i motorcycle — allegedly snatched a handbag from a female Belgian tourist before speeding away from the scene. The force of the attack reportedly caused the tourist to fall to the ground, leaving her injured. Stolen property included 1,000 euros in cash, worth approximately 40,000 baht, along with two credit cards.







Police investigators received the report at around 6.06 p.m. and immediately launched a manhunt, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Investigators discovered the suspect had been circling Soi Naklua 12 searching for potential victims since approximately 3.59 p.m. before carrying out the robbery at 4.03 p.m. Security camera footage traced the suspect’s escape route from Soi Naklua 14 through Soi Naklua 15, behind Aksorn Suksa School, toward Naklua New Market and Lan Pho Market, before continuing into Soi Naklua 1/1. The suspect was seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with white stripes, denim shorts, brown sandals, and a white-and-black half-face helmet while riding a Honda Wave 125i motorcycle bearing Chonburi registration plates.

Investigators later discovered the suspect had allegedly exchanged the stolen euros for Thai baht at a currency exchange shop near the Dolphin Roundabout shortly after the robbery.

Following an intensive CCTV and ground investigation, Pattaya police located and arrested the suspect at a made-to-order food shop inside Amorn Market on Pattaya–Naklua Road in under five hours from the time of the incident. The suspect was taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings.

















































