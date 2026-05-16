Outrage in Pattaya after foreigner allegedly abuses baby monkey at Jomtien bars

PATTAYA, Thailand – Animal lovers in Pattaya have expressed outrage after disturbing video clips surfaced showing a foreign man allegedly abusing a baby monkey in the Jomtien area of Pattaya, May 16. According to local residents, the man was frequently seen walking around the beer bar area near Rompho Market on Jomtien Second Road while carrying the young monkey in an abusive manner.







Witnesses claimed the foreigner would force the baby monkey inside the front of his pants near the groin area and allegedly hit the animal whenever it became restless or tried to escape. The frightened monkey reportedly showed visible signs of fear toward the man. The shocking behavior upset both local residents and tourists who witnessed the incidents.

Concerned members of the public recorded video clips as evidence and submitted them to local media, calling on relevant authorities and animal welfare agencies to urgently intervene and rescue the monkey. The incident has sparked widespread sympathy for the animal and renewed concerns over the mistreatment of exotic animals in tourist areas of Pattaya.

















































