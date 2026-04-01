Northern Thailand chokes on hazardous haze as Pattaya breathes easier for now

PATTAYA, Thailand – Air quality across northern Thailand has deteriorated sharply, with Chiang Mai once again engulfed in dense haze as forest fires and agricultural burning drive pollution to dangerous levels.

Authorities reported nearly 3,000 hotspot fires over the past seven days, with almost 800 recorded in a single day — the highest level seen this year. Firefighting teams are struggling to contain the blazes, particularly in remote and mountainous areas, allowing thick smoke and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to accumulate across the region.

The result has been severe air pollution, with Chiang Mai repeatedly ranking among the most polluted cities in the world. Visibility has dropped in many areas, and residents face growing health risks as hazardous air conditions persist.

The crisis continues to disrupt daily life, affecting outdoor activities, tourism, and public health, with vulnerable groups especially at risk.

In contrast, coastal areas such as Pattaya have so far avoided the worst of the crisis, benefiting from sea breezes that help disperse pollutants. Air quality in the eastern seaboard remains relatively stable, offering a stark contrast to conditions in the north.







However, environmental observers warn that shifting weather patterns and prolonged dry conditions could expand the impact of haze beyond traditional hotspots. The question remains how long cleaner air in coastal cities like Pattaya can be sustained if regional burning continues at current levels.

As northern Thailand battles one of its most intense haze periods in recent years, the situation underscores the broader environmental challenge facing the country — balancing agricultural practices, forest management, and air quality control in the face of worsening seasonal pollution.



































