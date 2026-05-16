Foreign man fighting for life after jump from moving pickup ends in horror in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man suffered critical head injuries after jumping from a moving pickup truck at a busy Pattaya intersection before being run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel, while the driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help. The shocking incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. on May 16 near the Land Office intersection on Pattaya Third Road. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue workers rushed to the scene after reports of a seriously injured man lying on the roadway.







Witnesses told police that a black Toyota Hilux Revo with Bangkok registration was driving normally with the foreign man as a passenger when he suddenly jumped from the moving vehicle while it was crossing the intersection. The man reportedly slammed onto the road before the pickup’s rear wheel ran over his head, leaving him critically injured in front of stunned bystanders. According to witnesses, the driver did not stop after the incident and instead accelerated away from the area.

Rescue workers provided emergency first aid before rushing the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the victim was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, but no identification documents were found on him and his nationality remains unknown.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the intersection and surrounding roads to track down the pickup driver and determine what led the foreign man to jump from the vehicle.

















































