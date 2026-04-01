Illegal tour busted in Pattaya as unlicensed operator caught leading senior trip to Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist Police and the Department of Tourism have arrested an unlicensed tour operator accused of organizing trips for elderly tourists without proper authorization, following a coordinated investigation in Pattaya.

Authorities tracked the group after receiving a tip-off about a tour company allegedly operating without a license. The group was found to have arranged a multi-day trip to Pattaya and Koh Larn, including hotel stays, transport, and activities.

Officers monitored the group’s movements between March 28–30, observing them staying in Pattaya before traveling by boat to Koh Larn for overnight activities. The suspect was apprehended on March 30 upon returning to Bali Hai Pier.

The woman identified as the organizer was found to have managed the entire trip — including accommodation, transport, and itinerary planning — but failed to produce a valid tour operator license.







Authorities seized key evidence, including travel itineraries, tourist lists, payment records, and booking documents. She has been charged with operating a tour business without a license under Thailand’s Tourism Business and Guide Act.

Officials have warned the public, particularly during peak travel periods, to verify tour operators’ licenses before booking to avoid scams. Travelers can check credentials through the Department of Tourism or report suspicious activity via the Tourist Police hotline 1155.



































