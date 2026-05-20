Thai police launch defamation case after former officer brands force a ‘criminal organization’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s national police chief has authorized legal action against former police officer and justice reform activist Pol. Gen. Wirut Sirisawatdibutr after comments made during a televised interview allegedly damaged the reputation of the police force. According to reports on May 20, Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet assigned Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew to file a criminal complaint accusing Pol. Col. Wirut and related parties of defamation by publication under Sections 326 and 328 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.







The complaint stems from remarks made during an appearance on the television program “Tok Mai Thiang” broadcast on Tero Digital on November 19, 2025. During the interview, Pol. Col. Wirut allegedly described the Thai police organization as a “criminal organization” and claimed bribery and illegal benefit collection existed throughout the country. Royal Thai Police said the statements caused serious reputational damage, undermined public trust, and harmed the image of the police institution.



Police officials stated that the organization viewed the remarks as highly defamatory and said legal proceedings would continue against all involved parties. Pol. Col. Wirut, a former police colonel who later became a prominent legal reform advocate and academic, currently serves as secretary-general of the Institute for Justice System Reform. He has frequently criticized Thailand’s justice system and called for major structural police reforms.

















































