From sensors to rescue teams Pattaya builds fast-response shield against flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand enters the peak of the rainy season, Pattaya City is accelerating preparations for potential flooding by deploying a smart water management system that combines real-time monitoring, artificial intelligence, and coordinated emergency response teams to improve drainage efficiency and reduce flood impact across the city. City officials recently conducted an on-site inspection of the city’s “War Room” system, where water levels, drainage conditions, and rainfall data are monitored in real time through a network of sensors installed across flood-prone zones. The system is designed to issue early warnings and support faster decision-making during heavy rainfall events.







The first phase of the smart flood management platform is expected to become operational in July, marking a shift toward data-driven disaster response. The system integrates AI-based analysis with sensor inputs to predict water accumulation points and guide drainage operations more efficiently than traditional manual monitoring methods. City officials say the goal is to significantly reduce response time during flash floods by linking monitoring data directly to operational teams on the ground. These include municipal drainage crews, disaster response units, and rescue teams stationed across key risk areas. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the city is now focusing on “faster drainage, faster response, and faster communication” as part of a broader strategy to modernize urban disaster management.

He added that Pattaya’s preparedness plan this year goes beyond infrastructure upgrades, incorporating coordinated ground forces, emergency rescue units, and inter-departmental response teams capable of rapid deployment during severe weather conditions. In addition to operational readiness, the city is also maintaining a compensation and relief fund mechanism to support residents and businesses affected by flooding, aiming to reduce economic disruption and ensure faster recovery after incidents. Officials emphasized that the combination of technology and on-the-ground coordination represents a new phase in Pattaya’s disaster management approach, moving from reactive response to predictive prevention. As heavy rains are forecast over the coming weeks, city authorities say the integrated system will be closely monitored to ensure it can support real-time decision-making and minimize disruption in vulnerable areas across Pattaya.

















































