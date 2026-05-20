Kidnapping scandal rocks Thai police as officers accused in abduction of Chinese nationals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s national police chief has ordered decisive criminal and disciplinary action against four police officers and one civilian accused in the alleged abduction and extortion of five Chinese nationals in Sa Kaeo province, as authorities widen investigations into possible links with transnational criminal networks. Royal Thai Police spokesperson Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan said on May 20 that Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet had instructed investigators to pursue the case aggressively and expand inquiries into all individuals connected to the operation.

The suspects were arrested after immigration police and multiple agencies rescued five Chinese nationals from a house in Wang Mai subdistrict, Wang Sombun district, Sa Kaeo province on May 17.







Authorities said the four officers have already been suspended from government service pending investigation, while all five suspects have been formally detained following their first court remand on May 19. Police in Wang Sombun charged the suspects with unlawful detention, abuse of official authority, extortion, and misconduct in office. The civilian suspect faces charges related to assisting state officials in criminal wrongdoing.

Investigators are also searching for another police officer reportedly linked to the case. Officials said any additional officers found connected would face both criminal prosecution and disciplinary action without exception. Police stressed that even if the Chinese nationals were involved in illegal activities, state officers had no right to operate outside the law. Initial investigations found that the five Chinese nationals had entered Thailand illegally and allegedly crossed the Thai-Cambodian border multiple times. Authorities are now examining whether the group may have connections to transnational criminal organizations or online scam networks operating in the region. Thai police said the case represents a serious violation of law enforcement ethics and warned that authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent Thailand from becoming a base or transit point for international criminal syndicates.

















































