Thai Navy deploys rescue mission for ill crew member and disabled fishing vessel near Koh Kood

By Pattaya Mail
KOH KOOD, Thailand – The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 1 (MECC)  received a report from the First Naval Area Command about a stranded fishing boat named Chok Prarojanavi at 6:55 PM on November 24. The squid-fishing vessel, with a crew of four Thai nationals, experienced a clutch malfunction, leaving it immobile and anchored 13 nautical miles south of Koh Kood, off the coast of Trat province. The captain, Mana Suksatit, lost mobile contact after reporting the incident.

By 7:10 PM, the center mobilized the T.264 patrol boat from Border Patrol Fleet Unit 1 to provide assistance. While en route, another emergency arose—a Thai national aboard the vessel Rung Arun Navi 9, located 30 nautical miles from Koh Kood, was experiencing severe abdominal pain. Coordination efforts directed Rung Arun Navi 9 to rendezvous with T.264 to transfer the patient for medical aid.

At 1:30 AM, T.264 successfully received the patient from Rung Arun Navi 9 and continued towards the mainland. Meanwhile, Rung Arun Navi 9 towed the disabled Chok Prarojanavi to Ao Yai Bay near Koh Kood for shelter, as its crew opted to remain aboard.

By 3:30 AM, T.264 docked at Klong Yai Multipurpose Pier, where the patient was transferred to Klong Yai Hospital for further treatment. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 1 (MECC) emphasized its commitment to ensuring maritime safety and responding swiftly to emergencies.

Maritime Emergencies Hotline: 1465

