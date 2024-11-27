No drones and street vending allowed at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City administration has announced safety and cleanliness measures for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024, set to take place at Central Pattaya Beach on November 29–30. The event aims to enhance the city’s image, attract both local and international tourists, and boost the local economy sustainably.

To ensure public safety and order, the following restrictions apply:

1. Drone Prohibition: All types of drones are strictly banned in the festival area unless authorized by officials. Violators will face strict security measures without liability for any damages caused. 2. No Street Vending: Cooking, selling, or vending goods on roads or in public areas within the festival zone is prohibited to maintain cleanliness and order. Unauthorized vendors face fines up to 2,000 THB, as per the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act, B.E. 2535.

For more information, contact the Tourism Promotion Division at 038–253100 ext. 4115 during office hours or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.

Pattaya City appreciates public cooperation to make the event a success.
























































