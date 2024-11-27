Teen’s motorcycle stolen in broad daylight; CCTV captures suspect in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police received a report from 17-year-old Sorawit Nampadung regarding the theft of his red and black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle on November 24. The vehicle, modified in a trendy style, had been parked at a lot near his apartment in South Pattaya.

Sorawit recounted that he had locked the bike before heading to his room for a nap. Upon waking, he discovered the motorcycle missing and checked the building’s CCTV footage. The recording revealed a suspicious individual, a young man dressed in a red shirt, black and white shorts, and wearing a cap and face mask, lurking around the area in the afternoon. The suspect loitered near the parking lot, fixating on the motorcycle before seizing an opportunity to steal it.

The footage showed the thief wheeling the motorcycle to a nearby alley to hide it before riding off moments later. Sorawit provided the CCTV evidence to the Pattaya Police as part of his formal complaint.

The Pattaya Police investigation team is currently reviewing CCTV footage along the escape route to identify and apprehend the suspect for prosecution.























































