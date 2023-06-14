Thai Navy cadets and volunteers clean beaches on World Oceans Day

The Royal Thai Navy Education Command took a significant stride in environmental conservation by organizing the “Preserving the Sea, Preserving Kledkaew Island” event on June 12, in honor of World Oceans Day.

Kledkaew Island, situated in Chonburi Province’s Sattahip District, has long been acknowledged for its abundant marine resources and vital ecological system. However, the island has recently faced a pressing challenge with the accumulation of marine debris, particularly plastic waste, posing a severe threat to its delicate ecosystem.







Captain Jirawat Apipatthachaiwong, Commander of Chumphon Navy School, spearheaded the initiative supported by various organizations and dedicated marine conservationists. More than 200 individuals, including naval cadets from Chumphon Navy School, government officials, swimmers, marine conservation volunteers, and concerned citizens, participated in the clean-up operation, to raise awareness of the sea’s significance and foster the restoration of the island’s ecosystem.





















