Crack down on motorcycle violations in Central Pattaya underpass

By Pattaya Mail
Police issue a traffic violation ticket to a motorcycle driver who had illegally driven through the Sukhumvit Road-Central Pattaya underpass, which is forbidden for motorbikes.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to public complaints about numerous motorcycles using the Central Pattaya underpass and potentially causing hazardous situations, Pattaya City traffic police intensified their enforcement efforts on May 29.



The police conducted an operation to ensure traffic discipline and took legal action against offenders found riding motorcycles in the underpass. The operation revealed a significant number of violations, indicating widespread non-compliance with traffic regulations in this area.
















