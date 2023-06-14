Man carrying butcher’s knife causes panic in Central Pattaya

A man carrying a butcher’s knife sparked panic among residents and business owners on Central Pattaya Road on June 11. The incident, reported by 39-year-old Bralee Lithaisong, involved a man who appeared to be a vagrant and behaved provocatively, causing alarm in the community.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, three-quarter-length jeans, a baseball cap, and flip-flops. He paced back and forth with a knife, prompting residents to flee for their safety. Witnesses described the man, aged around 30 to 35, spitting in front of a massage parlor and making aggressive gestures. He retrieved the knife from a nearby store and continued to intimidate people, possibly under the influence of drugs.







This area has a history of attracting vagabonds, with previous incidents of shattered windows at a nearby restaurant. Disturbances caused by teenagers, have also been reported in the neighbourhood.

Bralee said, “I petition the authorities to please increase the security patrol of the area and address the precarious situation for the community’s safety and well-being. Vigilance is advised due to the unpredictable nature of these individuals. We have to be very cautious with our belongings. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.”





















