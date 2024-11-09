Thai man strikes British tourist with metal rod after road rage incident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent confrontation occurred in front of LK Metro Hotel, located in Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya on November 8, following a minor traffic accident between a Thai driver and a British tourist. The incident resulted in the British man suffering severe head injuries after being struck by a metal rod.

According to the Pattaya Rescue Center, the incident unfolded when James Edward, a British national, was involved in a minor collision with a Mitsubishi Attrage, driven by 35-year-old Thai man Arthit. Both vehicles stopped at the scene of the accident to resolve the issue.



James, riding a Honda Scoopy i motorcycle with a Thai woman passenger, reportedly appeared slightly intoxicated. Tensions escalated as the two men began arguing, with both parties becoming increasingly agitated. Despite attempts from onlookers to intervene, the argument turned violent. Arthit, in a fit of rage, grabbed a metal rod and struck James on the head, causing heavy bleeding.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the incident and administered first aid to both individuals before transporting them to the hospital for treatment. James sustained severe injuries, including a head wound and cuts to his arm, while Arthit suffered only minor injuries.







Witnesses, including locals and hotel staff, confirmed that the altercation was fueled by the emotional outbursts of both men. The situation was exacerbated by James’ apparent intoxication and the intervention of bystanders, which seemed to further provoke the escalating conflict.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the full details of the altercation and any potential charges.

































