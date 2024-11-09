Elderly disabled man drowns at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station, Dong Tan branch, responded to a report of a drowning incident at Jomtien Beach, at approximately 5:06 PM on November 8. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rushed to the scene after being notified.

Upon arrival, officials found a large group of tourists observing the situation closely. Local Good Samaritans had already brought the body of an unidentified elderly man, estimated to be between 50-60 years old, ashore. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he had reportedly been without oxygen for an extended period and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Initial examinations showed no signs of physical assault, and he carried no identification.



According to Ms. Sirilak Sriperth, owner of a nearby beach chair rental, the elderly man, who had a leg disability, had been sitting by the water when a boat crew noticed something unusual and brought him ashore, where he was seated in a wheelchair. At one point, he seemed to fall asleep and, losing his balance, fell over with his wheelchair. Some tourists helped him back up, but later he returned to sit by the water’s edge. Not long after, his body was observed floating face-down further into the sea, prompting a foreign tourist to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, it was too late.







The circumstances raised suspicions about whether this could have been a case of intentional self-harm. Police have arranged for an investigation team to gather more information. Preliminary assessments suggest the incident could have been an accident caused by waves that overpowered the elderly man’s ability to help himself, or it could have been an intentional act.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Institute at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

































