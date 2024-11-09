Pattaya rescue volunteers discover ‘Thief’ behind missing lunchboxes – a stray dog

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was reported that a series of missing lunchboxes at the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center in Naklua, Pattaya, were not due to a human thief, but rather a stray dog from a nearby gas station, as captured on CCTV, November 7.

Saharat Krudngern, a volunteer at the Naklua station, recounted the incident, which took place around 1 AM last Thursday. The team had ordered lunchboxes to eat during their shift, but while responding to a call and returning shortly after, they found two of the boxes missing. Initially, they assumed it was a passerby in need and didn’t think much of it.



However, a review of the security footage revealed the unexpected culprit: a stray dog that had wandered over, grabbed the lunchboxes from a marble table, and trotted off toward the gas station. Leftover packaging was found near the grassy area outside the station.

