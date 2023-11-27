Thai man arrested for indecent exposure on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai man was arrested by the authorities on November 26 for showing off his genitals and causing discomfort and fear among the public on Jomtien Beach. The arrest came after Pattana Boonsawat, former Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, received complaints from local residents regarding the inappropriate behavior of the man, who was also seen with a guitar and without proper identification.







Pattana said that the man’s actions were unacceptable and disrespectful to the tradition and culture of Thailand, especially during the high tourist season and the period of free visas for tourists from various countries, including China, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The man was transferred to the police for further legal proceedings, and could face charges of indecent exposure, public nuisance, and violation of the law.



























