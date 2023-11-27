No lanterns on the beach tonight, Pattaya mayor warns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has issued a stern warning to the public to refrain from selling and releasing lanterns on the beach on November 27, the night of Loy Krathong Festival.







The Mayor said that some individuals have been engaging in inappropriate actions that caused confusion and annoyance in the community by selling and releasing lanterns on the beach. He said that this practice not only violates the law, but also harms the environment and natural resources, and poses a danger to the safety of the residents and visitors.

He appealed to the public to cooperate and comply with the City Hall’s request to stop selling and releasing lanterns on the beach, and to respect the tradition and culture of Loy Krathong Festival, which is not a lantern festival.







He added that the municipal officers will be conducting rigorous inspections and patrols on Monday night, and anyone who is caught selling or releasing lanterns on the beach will face immediate legal action, including hefty fines and imprisonment.

He asked for the understanding and cooperation of the public to maintain peace and safety in the community, and to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival in a proper and respectful manner.



























