PM has calls for fugitive crime boss to turn himself to police

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called for fugitive crime boss Chavalit Thongduang to surrender himself to the police, cautioning that resisting arrest would complicate matters for everyone involved.

The statement follows a social media video featuring Chavalit, who escaped from police custody on October 22 after being hospitalized for a faked illness. Serving a 20-year sentence for crimes including robbery and illegal firearm possession, the fugitive claimed injustice and framed charges involving drugs by two police officers and a public prosecutor.







Asserting his innocence, Chavalit said he was the only one among four arrested who was not granted bail and had unsuccessfully sought justice through the Justice Ministry. He proposed to surrender if the implicated officers and prosecutor would be held accountable for the same crimes.

In response to these claims, the prime minister has confirmed that relevant authorities are actively working to ensure justice is served.







National Police Chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol has launched an investigation to identify the origin of the video and emphasized the urgency of capturing Chavalit. The national police chief has, at the same time, pledged to thoroughly investigate Chavalit’s allegations, with a commitment to taking disciplinary action against any officer found guilty of legal misconduct. (NNT)



























