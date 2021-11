An 8-year-old girl was orphaned when a pickup truck hit a motorbike in Pattaya, injuring her and killing her parents.

No one on the bike was wearing a helmet.







Prawit Thongtanon, 24, claimed the motorbike cut off his Chevrolet truck around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 27 on Sukhumvit Road at Banglamung Soi 12. Driving home from the Pattaya Fireworks Festival, he was unable to brake in time.

The girl was hospitalized and her parents taken to the morgue. Police are investigating.