Thai Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief bids farewell to the navy

General Chalermphon Srisawad, the Commander-in-Chief of the Thai Armed Forces, embarked on a visit to bid a farewell to the Thai Navy on September 25, as he concluded his distinguished military service career. The event was held aboard the majestic Royal navy vessel HTMS Chakri Naruebet gracefully berthed at Chuk Samet Pier in the Sattahip Naval Base.







As General Chalermphon stepped aboard the regal vessel, he was greeted by Navy Commander Admiral Cherngchai Chomchernpet together with a distinguished gathering of senior military officials and navy personnel. In a grand gesture of distinction, nineteen resounding cannon shots reverberated from the royal vessel HTMS Pin Klao, symbolizing the significance of this momentous occasion. General Chalermphon delivered a poignant farewell address, wherein he expressed his profound gratitude to the Navy for the ceremonial send-off.







In his eloquent farewell speech, General Chalermphon offered heartfelt acknowledgment of the Navy’s unwavering dedication and unwavering commitment throughout his illustrious three-year tenure as their commanding officer. He lauded the Navy for its efficient execution of government policies and commended its resolute leadership, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding national interests.

The Navy, in turn, expressed immense pride in having served under the exemplary leadership of General Chalermphon and credited him for his unwavering support in advancing and enhancing the Navy’s capabilities, encompassing both personnel and material readiness.







General Chalermphon’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, characterized by dedication, leadership, and a shared commitment to the security and prosperity of the nation. His legacy will undoubtedly endure, serving as a source of inspiration for future generations within the Thai Armed Forces.











