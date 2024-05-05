Police track down and arrest Pattaya beach gunman

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police successfully arrested Worakan, alias Bas, 27, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. Worakan faces charges including attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition without permission, carrying weapons in public areas without permission, and causing bodily harm to others, all allegedly committed without reasonable cause.

The charges stem from an incident on March 13, wherein Worakan allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, fired a shot into the air, and brandished a gun against friends who intervened, all unfolding on Pattaya Beach amidst crowds of locals and tourists.









Following an extensive investigation, law enforcement authorities tracked down the suspect, who had been hiding with friends in Nakhon Pathom Province. After obtaining critical information, authorities conducted a three-day surveillance operation before intercepting Worakan. Despite his attempt to flee upon realizing police presence, officers swiftly subdued him and executed the arrest warrant.

Worakan admitted to his identity as stated in the arrest warrant. He further confessed to disposing of the firearm used in the incident to fund his escape. Authorities continue their investigation into the matter.

