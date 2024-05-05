6-year-old suffers fractured skull in Laem Chabang highway pileup

Laem Chabang, Thailand – A multi-vehicle collision in Laem Chabang on May 4 resulted in significant damage and injuries, as a white Honda sedan became trapped between a 22-wheel trailer truck and an 18-wheel truck.

Among the occupants of the sedan was a 6-year-old boy, who suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull. Prompt medical assistance was provided at the scene before he was rushed to Somdet Phrajaotaksin Maharaj Hospital in Sriracha for further treatment.









Yutthana Sriupalak, 30, the driver of the 22-wheel trailer truck, recounted the events leading up to the collision, stating that the sedan abruptly veered into his lane when the traffic light turned red. The impact caused his truck to collide with the rear of the sedan, resulting in it being wedged against the parked 18-wheel truck.

Following the incident, authorities conducted preliminary investigations, gathering statements from all parties involved. Subsequently, the vehicles were cleared to allow traffic to resume normal flow, with further inquiries scheduled to determine the legal implications of the collision.





































