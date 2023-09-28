Captain dies aboard tour diving boat in Pattaya bay

Pattaya, Thailand – On September 25, authorities responded to a distress call concerning a fatality on a diving boat anchored in Pattaya Bay. Rescue workers found the lifeless body of the captain, Boonmee Manadee, 53, inside the pilot’s cabin. There were no apparent external injuries. Beside him were his wife, Suang Manadee, aged 51, along with their daughter and son, all visibly affected by the grim situation.







Police officers conducted an examination of the body and found no evidence of foul play. The preliminary cause of Boonmee’s death is suspected to be related to a pre-existing medical condition. Suang informed authorities that her husband had a history of heart disease. She said that it was customary for her to visit the boat after his diving trips with tourists. Tragically, her visit on this particular day led to the distressing discovery of her husband’s lifeless body, prompting her to contact the relevant authorities for assistance.















