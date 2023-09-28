820 days to complete Pattaya Sports Complex or else

Pattaya, Thailand – After an agonizing 15-year odyssey marred by setbacks and delays, Pattaya’s Eastern Region Sports Complex inches closer to completion. The monumental project, spanning 371 rais with a seating capacity of 20,000, has finally emerged from a cloud of uncertainty as the municipal government vows to see it through. With a staggering budget exceeding 774 million baht, this project has been a public lightning rod due to its protracted construction timeline. Initiated in 2008 with an original completion target of 2017, the sports complex remains an unfinished enigma.







Pattaya City brass, led by Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, joined by Kittipong Klibyaem, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Chonburi Office, and other relevant figures, convened a press conference on September 27 to confront the project’s status and map out a path to its long-awaited realization.

Rocky terrain, labour shortages triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and budgetary conundrums are among the key culprits cited for the project’s persistent delays. Despite funnelling over 700 million baht into the venture, it missed deadlines with grim regularity.







In a bid to inject life into the languishing project, the municipal government initiated a rigorous bidding process. Green Thumb Company Limited, a renowned builder of national-level sports facilities, emerged victorious. The torchbearer’s mission: oversee the project with a budget of 329,800,000 baht for its pivotal third phase.

This phase entails a sweeping transformation of the complex, encompassing seating areas, structures, equipment, and sports fields. The new contractor commits to an unforgiving 820-day timeline, stretching from September 25, 2023, to November 27, 2025. Straying from this path invites daily penalties totalling 3 million baht.

Officials underscore their unwavering commitment to meticulously monitoring the project’s evolution, ensuring transparent fund utilization and prudent fiscal management. They firmly believe that this long-deferred dream will eventually stand as a pivotal sports nucleus, catering to local and international contests, while enriching the lives of the community and athletes alike. The mayor stated that, strategies are underway to secure supplementary government funding for the continued enhancement and expansion of sports facilities in the future.

















