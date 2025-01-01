Tenant’s anger over rent leads to violent attack, caretaker dies in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident occurred at an apartment complex in Sukhumvit Soi 31, Naklua, when a 53-year-old caretaker, Thawon Wattana, was brutally attacked and left for dead on the night of December 30. The altercation began when a female tenant, staying in room 108, became upset after the caretaker insisted on collecting the full rent for the month. An argument ensued between the caretaker and the tenant, leading the tenant to call for reinforcements.



Around 10 individuals, mostly young men, arrived at the scene in two pickup trucks. Without any warning or dialogue, they violently attacked the caretaker, kicking and punching him relentlessly. Despite the caretaker collapsing on the ground, the group continued the assault, with some even stomping on him. A metal pipe was found at the scene, suggesting it may have been used during the attack.

Witnesses at the scene, including the caretaker’s wife, Praiphai Wattan, explained that after the violent assault, the group fled the scene in their vehicles, leaving the caretaker unconscious on the parking lot. Praiphai, unable to rouse her husband, immediately contacted emergency services. Paramedics arrived quickly, providing first aid and performing CPR, but unfortunately, Wattana succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital.







Police are now investigating the case, with surveillance footage of the attackers having been recorded by a bystander. Authorities, led by Pol. Col. Nawin Sinthurat, the Banglamung Police Chief, have launched a manhunt for the suspects. The police are determined to bring the responsible individuals to justice, and they are working to identify the perpetrators using the evidence and witness testimonies provided.

The case has shocked the local community, and there are calls for justice for the caretaker who lost his life over a dispute that escalated violently. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities promising to pursue the case until all involved parties are apprehended and held accountable.

































