Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian crossing Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rescue Center in Pattaya received a report of a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified car that struck a pedestrian crossing the road at 11:00 PM on December 30. The incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road, just before the traffic light at Wat Sawang Fah Intersection in Naklua.







Upon arrival, rescue workers and a medical team from Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital found a man, approximately 40 years old, lying unconscious and bleeding heavily in the middle of the road. Despite immediate efforts to resuscitate him, including CPR, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities also found scattered car parts at the scene but could not identify the vehicle involved, as the driver had fled.

Witnesses at the scene stated they saw the victim lying in a pool of blood and immediately called for help. The police from Banglamung station will review nearby CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident and track down the responsible driver.

































