Teenage gang arrested after assault on Kuwaiti tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the aftermath of investigations into robberies targeting tourists, notably the assault on 23-year-old Kuwaiti national Mobaruk Ali in Soi Yensabai South Pattaya on January 22, the police swiftly apprehended five suspects just 30 minutes after the incident.

Witnesses of the attempted robbery informed the police that despite facing threats, Ali resisted, prompting local residents to intervene, leading to the teenagers’ escape. During the escape, one suspect was captured by the police. Subsequent questioning uncovered their involvement in a previous robbery.







The suspects, aged between 13 and 15, were found with fruit-peeling knives used to threaten their victims. According to one suspect’s confession, the trio had previously robbed 1,700 baht from a foreign tourist, dividing the proceeds among themselves. The revealed motive behind their actions was to obtain money for a night out.































