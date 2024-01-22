Body of Myanmar man found stuffed in freezer in Bangkok

Search and rescue personnel discovered the body of a Myanmar man, who had been murdered and mutilated, with his remains stored in a freezer within a building in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.

Preliminary suspicions suggest a job broker’s involvement in the crime.

Rescue workers from the Tha Kham Foundation on Sunday received a report that the dismembered body parts of a Myanmar man were found in a rented room on the 4th floor of a building in Soi Sakae-ngam.







According to information from the victim’s friends, he and five others, all from Myanmar came to stay there while the half-Myanmar, half-Indian job agent were looking for jobs them. Five others later got the jobs and were sent to work, leaving only the victim alone and unemployed at the building.

His friends lost contact with him and the job broker on Friday, and today, the friends went to the building and discovered that the door could not be opened. They informed the owner, who told them to break into the building, leading to the discovery of the Myanmar man’s body inside the freeze.







Additionally, his friends found that the job agent’s car was missing and the agent could not be contacted, leading to suspicions of his involvement in the murder. Furthermore, investigators found an electric saw under the bed at the crime scene.

Authorities reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from January 19 and observed a red car, believed to be the job broker’s, arriving at 3:00 PM and leaving. The car returned at 8:00 PM and left at 9:45 PM. The car has not returned since, suggesting January 19 as the likely date of the crime.

The Deputy Commission of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Lt Gen Nopasilp Poolsawas said the suspect left Thailand for India on January 20, and his current whereabouts are unknown. While it’s not conclusively confirmed that he is the perpetrator, he is the last person known to have visited the building and have since disappeared. (TNA)































