PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to a fire that devastated a workers’ dormitory in Nongyai subdistrict in east Pattaya on January 21, Niramon Thamthatto, Director of the Municipal Health and Sanitation Division, led a team to assess the aftermath the next day. The officials identified losses such as kitchen appliances, fans, clothing, and bedding. A relief program was initiated, with essential consumer goods distributed to those affected