Teen plunges from bridge in motorcycle accident

SRIRACHA, Thailand – A teenager was injured after his motorcycle collided with a bridge rail and plummeting him from the bridge in Sriracha on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as Wanchana Khokhamala, 17, suffered fractures and abrasions to his right leg and body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on the short bridge near Dara Samut School in Sriracha district, Chonburi province at around 4.30 p.m. The Sriracha Rescue Unit, rushed to the scene, found a damaged red Sonic motorcycle, positioned precariously on the bridge. The injured rider was found below the bridge, having plunged 5 metres onto the rocky beach.







Wanchana told the rescue personnel that he was riding the motorcycle out of Central Sriracha alley at a speed of 60 km/h. When he tried to brake, the brakes failed, causing the motorcycle to hit the bridge rail. He said he considered jumping off the motorcycle, but feared more serious injuries.

A 15-year-old witness, who was a friend of Wanchana, revealed that Wanchana borrowed his motorcycle to practice riding. The incident happened when Wanchana accelerated, failed to brake, and crashed into the bridge rail before falling to the ground. The boy immediately notified the rescue team for help.





























