Elderly foreigner hurt by dangling cables in Bang Saray

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign national was injured by loose communication cables while riding his motorcycle in Bang Saray on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, identified as Mr. Kjetil Kemi, 60, suffered multiple injuries to his neck and body. He was rushed to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for treatment.







The accident occurred near the Koon Suk 1 Village in Bang Saray at around 1 p.m. According to the Sathahip Rescue Unit, who received the report and dispatched emergency responders to the scene, the communication cables in the area had been hanging loosely for a long time without any maintenance or intervention by relevant authorities. This negligence is believed to have caused the cables to entangle with Mr. Kemi’s motorcycle, resulting in his injuries.







Residents of the Khoon Suk 1 Village have complained repeatedly about the dangers of loose cables hanging down right at the entrance to the housing estate, but authorities have ignored the warning and now one of the foreign residents have become a victim to their gross negligence. The authorities have been urged to take immediate action to fix the problem and prevent further accidents.





























