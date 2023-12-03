Deputy Mayor calls for better communication on electricity project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai, led a crucial meeting on the 11th phase of the city’s electricity system development project on November 30. The meeting aimed to follow up on the progress of Phase 1 (Pattaya City) and address concerns raised by various stakeholders.



The focus of the meeting was on the unexpected Open Cut operations (excavation) along additional sections of Pattaya Second Road. Manot expressed concern that these actions deviated from the original plan, causing inconvenience to the public and tarnishing the city’s image. He emphasized the need for proper communication and notification to the city authorities for any changes in the Open Cut plan to ensure coordination with relevant agencies.







To mitigate the impact on road users, Manot urged the installation of project information signs to enhance awareness and reduce driving risks. He further emphasized the prompt restoration of traffic conditions in areas where work had been completed. The meeting also addressed concerns related to the beach zone, with plans to reopen the construction areas after the New Year holidays. This decision aims to minimize disruptions to tourists during the festive season.





























