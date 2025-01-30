Taxpayer Money at Stake – Heavy traffic on North Pattaya Road as water authority repairs pipelines

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Provincial Waterworks Authority has begun pipeline repairs in North Pattaya after reports of water leakage causing wet and slippery road conditions, January 29. However, the ongoing roadwork has led to severe traffic congestion, particularly at the entrance from Sukhumvit Road.

Residents have expressed frustration, pointing out that North Pattaya Road was recently resurfaced and in good condition before the repairs. Many have criticized the repeated road digging, stating that after pipelines are laid, additional excavation follows for road resurfacing, streetlight installations, and further pipeline adjustments.







Citizens have urged authorities to restore the road to its original condition after the work is completed, emphasizing that these projects are funded by taxpayer money. Additionally, concerns were raised about the deteriorating state of roads along the railway, which remain neglected despite their urgent need for repair. Residents are calling for better planning and efficient use of public funds to minimize disruptions and unnecessary expenses.

































