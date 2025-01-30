Pattaya prohibits parking on sidewalks blocking pedestrians or face hefty fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is implementing a new parking regulation system to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance road safety. Starting February 3, vehicles will be prohibited from parking on sidewalks and areas marked with white and red lines along South Pattaya Road. Parking will also be strictly prohibited on alternate days—odd and even dates—from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

This initiative aims to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the area between the Wat Chai Mongkhol intersection and the Communications intersection (Third Road).







Under the new regulations, violators will face the following penalties:

Wheel Clamping: A fine of 500 Baht for vehicles found parked illegally.

Towing Fees: Charges based on the vehicle’s size and type if towed to a designated Pattaya City facility.

Daily Storage Fees: Applicable for vehicles stored at a facility, varying by vehicle type.

Additional Fines: Up to 1,000 Baht for repeat offenses or violations of the new parking policy.

City officials urge all drivers to comply with these regulations to avoid fines and contribute to resolving traffic issues. The city emphasizes the importance of maintaining order to ensure smoother traffic flow, enhance safety, and create a better environment for both residents and tourists.



This move is part of a broader strategy to improve traffic management as Pattaya continues to grow as a popular destination. The city has pledged to increase awareness and communication with the public to ensure the success of these regulations and minimize inconvenience for all road users.

The new parking rules will be enforced starting February 3, and motorists are encouraged to adhere to the changes for a more organized and safer traffic system in Pattaya.

































