Traffic safety concerns rise in Pattaya as motorbikes ignore one-way rules on Soi Honey and Soi Diana

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns over road safety in Pattaya’s busy Buakhao area are growing as motorbikes continue to ride against traffic flow on Soi Honey and Soi Diana, despite these roads being designated as one-way streets.

Local residents and business owners have voiced frustration, stating that the one-way system is ineffective if motorbikes are still allowed to flout traffic laws with impunity. The reckless behavior of riders going against the flow poses a significant risk to both motorists and pedestrians, increasing the chances of accidents in this already congested nightlife hub.







Many believe that stricter enforcement by local authorities is needed to address the issue. “There’s no point in having a one-way system if no one follows it. The police need to take action before someone gets seriously hurt,” said a frequent visitor to the area.

With Pattaya's efforts to improve road safety, authorities are being urged to implement stricter traffic control measures, including fines for violators and increased police presence, to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.


































