Tax-paying businesses struggle as mobile vendors dominate Jomtien night market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dong Tan beach, once a tranquil stretch of beach, has undergone a metamorphosis into a lively night market, bustling with sellers and buyers each night, creating a mix of excitement and disorientation for local businesses in Jomtien. The market’s popularity has soared, attracting numerous mobile vendors eager to participate in commerce.

However, the market’s success comes with its share of challenges. Parking spaces, initially designated for convenience, have now been transformed into makeshift stalls offering various foods and drinks. Regulatory restrictions from local authorities at prohibited parking spaces seem ineffective, resulting in chaos as cars compete for limited space.







In the midst of these challenges, registered businesses are grappling with disruptions, with some compelled to endure construction work in front of their shops, making it impossible to sell products and services to customers. The lack of control over mobile food vendors in Pattaya allows them to exploit opportunities, reaping rewards without adhering to regulations.

As Dong Tan Market evolves into a night market phenomenon, the response from local authorities remains uncertain. Affected residents have appealed to authorities to designate free spaces for vendors, preserving roads for regular traffic and preventing the encroachment on sales for tax-paying shops.

The unfolding situation prompts questions about the delicate balance between the vibrant economic experiment of the Dong Tan Night Market and the concerns of established businesses and residents in Jomtien. How local authorities navigate this unconventional development will shape the future dynamics of this bustling marketplace.































