Sherlock Holmes returns to Pattaya for The Last Act

Ben’s Theater Jomtien is delighted to announce the arrival of Sherlock Holmes again on Friday 9 February.

Sherlock Holmes “The Last Act” by David Stuart Davies, Performed by Nigel Miles-Thomas

Directed By Gareth Armstrong. Music composed by Simon Slater.

“It is 1916. Drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve ‘The Last Act’ of his epic career”.







Venue: Ben’s Theater Jomtien Time: 8 p.m. Friday 9 Feb 2024.

Doors open 7:30 p.m.

Dress code: Smart casual, NO shorts, NO slippers.

Tickets THB 750 per person incl. free drinks of choice.

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]

Please state your name, number of tickets required and mobile number. You will receive a confirmation with road plan to Ben’s Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

“A Classy Holmes” The Daily Mail

“Sensitive and thoroughly believable” All Edinburgh Theatre

“A Firework display of Acting virtuosity ” Theatre Weekly































