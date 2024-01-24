City ignores threat to college during drainage construction

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dusit Thani College Pattaya students have voiced strong complaints regarding a disruptive construction project causing dust particles, noise disturbances, and a sizable pile of sand near a wall, heightening concerns about potential damage and risks to parked cars. The project involves the second phase of a drainage system along Sukhumvit Road, from Soi Phothisan to Khlong Naklua.







In response, news reporters conducted an on-site investigation on January 23, revealing that the Pattaya municipality-managed project led to a substantial sand accumulation beside the university wall. The visibly tilting wall, impacted by the weight of the sand over the past week, has exacerbated the situation with dust generated by excavation machinery.

Professor Ratsamee Nichamnan, the college’s personnel officer, expressed concerns about the persistent dust issue over the past 2-3 months, leading to unhealthy air quality levels. Despite multiple calls to the municipal hotline 1337, there has been no official inspection or intervention.

Previous discussions with contractors addressed noise complaints, but improvements were limited, disrupting the students’ learning environment. Professor Ratsamee urged authorities to promptly address the dust and noise issues, with discussions underway to determine actions to prevent further damage and a potential collapse of the leaning wall.































