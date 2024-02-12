Burapa Pattaya Bike Week ignites Spirit of Heroes

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant roar of engines filled the air as Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet officially inaugurated the 27th edition of the “Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Spirit of Heroes 2024” at the National Sports Center in the East on February 10. Under the overarching theme of “Spirit of Heroes,” this iconic event once again took centre stage, beckoning motorcycle enthusiasts from near and far to revel in the joy of riding while promoting peace.

In a harmonious collaboration between the city of Pattaya, the esteemed Burapa Motorcycle Club, and various allied organizations, the week-long extravaganza, spanning from February 8 to 10, unfolded within the picturesque confines of the public park at the National Sports Center in the East, along Chaiyapruek 2 Road, Pattaya. The festivities kicked off with a spectacular parade of classic motorcycles, weaving through the streets of Pattaya before culminating back at the venue.







Embracing the spirit of camaraderie and adventure, this year’s edition of the event, themed “Spirit of Heroes,” boasted an eclectic array of activities designed to captivate attendees. Divided into eight vibrant zones, the festival showcased an impressive display of motorcycles of all makes and models, classic American cars, bicycles, car audio systems, motocross spectacles, paramotors soaring high above, small aircraft demonstrations, and electrifying live performances by acclaimed artists hailing from both Thailand and beyond.

Beyond the thrilling exhibitions of motorcycling culture, attendees were treated to a sensory feast at various booths offering tantalizing regional cuisines, automotive industry exhibits unveiling the latest innovations, ornate decorative accessories, essential safety equipment, and dynamic business matchmaking opportunities.

Speaking on the magnitude of the event, Prasarn Nikaji, President of the Burapa Motorcycle Club, expressed delight at the global turnout, with bikers flocking from all corners of the world, alongside the multitude of local enthusiasts. He underscored the evolution of the “Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Spirit of Heroes 2024” into a cultural cornerstone and an unparalleled international gathering for motorcycle aficionados.

Not merely a celebration of freedom on two wheels, the event serves as a robust economic stimulus for Pattaya City and Thailand’s burgeoning tourism sector. Encouraging responsible riding practices, the organizers strive to nurture positive collaborations between government entities, the private sector, and local communities. With its proven track record, the event’s enduring format ensures its legacy as an unceasing ode to freedom, beckoning riders from across the globe to partake in its immersive experience year after year.































