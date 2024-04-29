Colin Hastings publisher of Big Chilli magazine dies in car crash near Pattaya

BANG SARAY, Thailand – A fatal car accident on April 29, claimed the life of Colin Hastings, the respected owner and publisher of the renowned Big Chilli magazine. The accident, which occurred on April 29, has left his family and friends in shock and mourning.

Details surrounding the accident remain a mystery as investigators work to unravel the sequence of events that led to the untimely demise of the 74-year-old British expatriate. Emergency responders were summoned to the scene following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a residential wall, only to discover Hastings unconscious and severely injured within the wreckage of his black Toyota Vios.







Despite efforts by rescuers who swiftly initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushed Colin to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital, the veteran journalist succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed may have played a role in the fatal crash, though the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under scrutiny. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of a pre-existing medical condition contributing to the tragedy.

In accordance with standard procedures, a preliminary autopsy report has been submitted to the Forensic Medicine Institute at Bangkok Police Hospital for further analysis. Additionally, efforts are underway to inform the deceased’s relatives and facilitate the necessary proceedings.

Colin Hastings, a Kingston-born journalist with a storied career spanning over four decades in Thailand, was a revered figure within the expatriate community. His contributions to journalism were extensive, having worked across various sections of the Bangkok Post and serving as the editor of Thailand Tatler for seven years. Notably, Hastings played a pivotal role in the successful launch and development of the Big Chilli magazine, which has since become a cornerstone of Bangkok’s English-language media landscape since its inception in November 1999.

As tributes pour in from colleagues, friends, and readers alike, the legacy of Colin Hastings will endure as a testament to his unwavering dedication to journalism and his profound impact on the community he served.





































