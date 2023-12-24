‘Thailand Energy Awards 2023’ at Rama Garden Hotel Convention Center in Bangkok

The Ministry of Energy recently held the Thailand Energy Awards 2023 at the Rama Garden Hotel Convention Center in Bangkok, celebrating the nation’s renewable energy and conservation progress. The event, presided over by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Prasert Sinsukprasert, recognized the collaborative efforts that have advanced Thailand’s position in the ASEAN renewable energy sector.







A total of 68 awards were presented across five categories: Renewable Energy, Energy Conservation, Creative Energy, Personnel, and Promoters of Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy. These projects have collectively led to savings of over 562 million baht in energy costs and a reduction of about 140,000 tons in carbon dioxide emissions.

The competition, aligning with the government’s environmental policies and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, attracted 208 entries. The Renewable Energy category had 19 winners, featuring On-Grid and Off-Grid projects and Biofuel and Alternative Energy Innovation projects.







Meanwhile, the Energy Conservation category recognized 32 winners, including achievements in industrial and residential buildings, green buildings, and transportation. Additionally, the awards acknowledged the contributions of individuals and organizations in energy conservation and renewable energy.

The Thailand Energy Awards 2023’s success also extends beyond national borders, with winners securing 17 awards at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2023, demonstrating Thailand’s growing influence in the regional energy sector. (NNT)





























