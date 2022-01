A Russian drunk driver left his compatriot bleeding on the pavement after crashing his motorbike into a parked car in Pattaya.

The unidentified victim sustained a foot injury and cuts in the Jan. 15 wreck on Beach Road in front of the Hard Rock Hotel. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.







A security guard said he saw the motorbike swerving across lanes as if the driver was drunk. The Honda PCX then slammed into a parked car.

The driver ran off on foot, leaving his pal to face the music.