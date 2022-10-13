Poor city hall planning leads to South Pattaya Canal overflow

All of Pattaya’s latest storm-drainage projects divert storm runoff into the South Pattaya Canal. But what happens when the canal can’t hold it all?

It overflows. And that’s exactly what happened after 85 millimeters of rain fell on Oct. 9. So much water from pipes newly connected to the canal filled the khlong that it couldn’t drain fast enough and overflowed.







It seems Pattaya’s crack engineers forgot that you can’t send limitless water to one place.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and the said engineers visited the canal near Bali Hai Pier Oct. 10 to review the consequences of their bad planning.







Manote said water from the canal both drains naturally into the sea and is pumped from Bali Hai to the city’s sewage-treatment plant. It’s obvious, he said, that more drainage options are needed.

He pledged to improve drainage channels before the next big storm.

































