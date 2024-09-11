Relief convoy departs Pattaya for flood-hit Nan province

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 9, a convoy of relief supplies departed from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Naklua for an 800-kilometer journey to Nan province to aid flood victims. Loaded with 1,060 supply bags and 3,000 packs of drinking water, this mission represents the foundation’s on-going commitment to supporting those affected by severe flooding in northern Thailand.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted the community effort, stating, “From August 30 to September 5, Banglamung District, Pattaya City, and our partners, including the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, Pattaya Police, and Chonburi Immigration Department, set up seven donation points. We received a tremendous outpouring of support from Pattaya residents, who contributed essential goods, dried foods, and 573,000 baht in cash.”

Prasit Thongthitcharoen, Vice Chairman of the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, explained the contents of the aid packages: “The first batch of survival kits includes rice, instant noodles, canned fish, soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. These kits will be distributed to four districts in Nan: Tha Wang Pha, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, and Chalerm Phrakiat. Additionally, we are donating 50,000 baht to the Sawang Nakhon Nan Ruamjai Association to help prepare food for the families affected by the floods.”

The convoy was seen off by Chief Petty Officer Pitiyaporn Korkaew of Banglamung District, Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, and other foundation committee members. The event received further support from Banlue Kullavanijaya, President of the Pattaya City Council, who emphasized the importance of collective community efforts in times of crisis.





































