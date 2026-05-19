Stronger baht casts cloud over Pattaya as tourism and business face fresh pressure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s baht strengthened to 32.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday morning, rebounding from the previous close of 32.67, as easing global market fears and renewed ceasefire hopes between the United States and Iran weakened the dollar and pushed gold prices higher. But while financial markets welcomed the stronger currency, the outlook for tourism-driven cities like Pattaya remains far less certain. Analysts at Krungthai Bank warned that the baht could continue fluctuating sharply depending on developments in global geopolitics, with investors closely watching ceasefire negotiations and the direction of US monetary policy.







For Pattaya, where tourism, nightlife, hotels, restaurants, and long-term foreign visitors remain heavily tied to foreign spending power, a stronger baht may once again intensify concerns over affordability. Many businesses in the city have already spent months grappling with complaints from tourists about rising prices, shrinking budgets, and declining value compared with competing destinations in Vietnam, Indonesia, and even Japan, where weaker local currencies have made travel more attractive. The stronger baht also comes as Thailand faces broader uncertainty surrounding tourism policy, visa rules, and slowing global economic sentiment — factors that could weigh further on spending in key tourism hubs.

Krungthai GLOBAL MARKETS said the baht may strengthen further toward the 32.20–32.30 range if ceasefire negotiations become more concrete, though ongoing uncertainty and foreign dividend outflows could still trigger volatility in either direction. Market strategist Poon Panichpibool described the current environment as a “two-way risk” situation, where sudden geopolitical shifts could quickly reverse currency trends. For Pattaya businesses already navigating a difficult balance between rising operating costs and increasingly cautious visitors, the stronger baht may add another layer of pressure to an already uncertain tourism recovery.

















































