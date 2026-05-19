Pattaya nail salon turns into late-night gambling den before police raid

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya raided an illegal gambling operation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 19, arresting seven people allegedly caught playing cards for money inside a nail salon in South Pattaya. The operation took place around 1:30 a.m. after officers from Pattaya City Police received a tip from a concerned resident reporting suspected gambling activity inside “Chouly Nails” on Soi South Pattaya 16.

Acting on the complaint, special operations officers entered the premises and discovered seven gamblers — two men and five women — allegedly gathered around a game of Pok Deng, also known locally as “8-9 cards,” a popular Thai gambling card game. Police said the group was openly gambling inside the shop when officers moved in, triggering panic among those inside. Authorities seized gambling equipment and other evidence before escorting all suspects to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and legal processing. All seven suspects now face charges related to illegal gambling under Thai law.























































